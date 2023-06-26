7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 2pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday – A slight chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
