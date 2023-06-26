BREAKING NEWS: One Dead, Three Injured in Venango County Structure Fire

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person died as the result of a fire that broke out at a residence in Venango County on Sunday morning.

(Photo by Mark Hutchinson)

The fire happened around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 25, at 142 Charlton Street in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.

Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Ben Schwab told exploreVenango.com that one person died as a result of the fire, but was unable to provide the identity of the victim.

Two additional residents and one firefighter were injured in the blaze, Schwab said.

“I know one (resident) was admitted to the hospital, and the other was discharged,” he said.

According to Schwab, the house was fully engulfed when units arrived and it took crews over six hours to control the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The investigation is in the hands of the State Police, Schwab said.

The house is a total loss.

American Red Cross was dispatched to assist the residents of the house, as well as the residents of the neighboring house, which was damaged during the incident.

Rouseville Volunteer Fire Department, Reno Volunteer Fire Department, Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Oil City Fire Department, and Community Ambulance assisted on scene.

The scene was cleared around 12:30 p.m.

Franklin-based State Police are unable to provide additional information at this time. They are expected to release a report soon.

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh confirmed the fatality, but declined to release their name until next-of-kin notification.

Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this Breaking News story.

