BREAKING NEWS: State Police ID Man Killed in Cornplanter Township Structure Fire

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police have released details of their investigation into a deadly fire that broke out at a residence in Cornplanter Township on Sunday morning.

(Photos by Mark Hutchinson of Mark’s Trail Photography.)

According to PSP Franklin, the fire happened around 6:28 a.m. on Sunday, June 25, at 142 Charlton Street in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.

Police say the deceased victim was identified as 46-year-old Branton Cornor, of Oil City.

According to police, the fire destroyed the two-story wood-framed home.

Due to the heavy fire damage to the structure and partial collapse of the interior, an interior examination to determine an origin and cause of the fire was not possible for safety reasons.

According to multiple witnesses at the scene, the fire originated at the front of the structure on the first floor and spread upward through the second floor and attic space.

Police say two occupants—Valorie Bowen, 64, and John Cornor, 69, both of Oil City—escaped the home with burn injuries and smoke inhalation.

Branton Cornor was unable to escape a bedroom in the attic space and perished from his injuries, according to police.

The damage is estimated at $145,000.00.

Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Department, Rouseville Volunteer Fire Department, Reno Volunteer Fire Department, Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Oil City Fire Department, and Community Ambulance assisted on the scene.

Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Ben Schwab told exploreVenango.com the house was fully engulfed when units arrived, and it took crews over six hours to control the fire.

American Red Cross was dispatched to assist the residents of the house, as well as the residents of the neighboring house which was damaged during the incident.

The scene was cleared around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.

