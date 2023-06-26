BREAKING NEWS: State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Teen

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager who has been declared a runaway.

Cheryl Burgard, 17, has been missing since Sunday.

Anyone who has any information regarding Cheryl’s whereabouts or has had contact with her is urged to immediately contact the State Police Clarion barracks at 814-226-1710 and reference incident number PA2023-838832.

