 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

BREAKING NEWS: State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Teen

Monday, June 26, 2023 @ 02:06 PM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Cheryl Burgard MissingCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager who has been declared a runaway.

Cheryl Burgard, 17, has been missing since Sunday.

Cheryl Burgard Missing - 3

Anyone who has any information regarding Cheryl’s whereabouts or has had contact with her is urged to immediately contact the State Police Clarion barracks at 814-226-1710 and reference incident number PA2023-838832.

Cheryl Burgard Missing - 2


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.