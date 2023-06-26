Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Beya
Monday, June 26, 2023 @ 12:06 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Beya!
Beya is a female Collie and Beagle mix puppy.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, she is friendly, smart, and athletic.
For more information on her, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at contactus@tricounty-arc.org or call 814-918-2032.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union.
Visit Top Tier Federal Credit Union at http://www.toptierfcu.org/ for more information.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.