Clarion County Photo of the Day

A team of volunteers joined together recently to continue a nearly century-old tradition of combining 300 pounds of flour and 150 dozen eggs into rows and rows of tables filled with homemade noodles. They will fill their social hall twice in preparation for St.
Joseph’s 84th Annual 4th of July Celebration in Lucinda, Clarion County’s oldest Independence Day event. Submitted by Rob Gatesman.