Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Sausages with Summer Vegetables

This grilled sausage with veggies dish is a superstar at potlucks!

Ingredients

3/4 cup peach preserves

1/2 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce



3 tablespoons minced fresh gingerroot3 tablespoons water3 garlic cloves, mincedDash hot pepper sauce, optional4 medium sweet red peppers1 medium eggplant3 small zucchini2 small yellow summer squash12 hot Italian pork or turkey sausage links (4 ounces each)

Directions

-Place the first 5 ingredients in a blender; if desired, add pepper sauce. Cover and process until blended.

-Cut peppers lengthwise in half; remove seeds. Cut eggplant lengthwise into 1/2-in.-thick slices. Cut zucchini and yellow squash lengthwise into quarters. Place all vegetables in a large bowl; drizzle with 1/2 cup of the sauce and toss to coat.

-Place vegetables on a greased grill rack. Grill, covered, over medium heat 8-10 minutes or until tender and lightly charred, turning once. Cool slightly. Reduce grill temperature to medium-low heat.

-Cut vegetables into bite-sized pieces. Toss with additional 1/4 cup sauce; keep warm.

-Grill sausages, covered, over medium-low heat 15-20 minutes or until a thermometer reads 160° for pork sausages (165° for turkey sausages), turning occasionally. Remove sausages from grill; toss with remaining sauce. Serve with vegetables.

