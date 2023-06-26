Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Hosts First Antique Car Show
SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Campus recently hosted over 20 plus participants from the local community for their first Antique Car Show.
At the conclusion of the day’s events, Mr. Bob Bowser received the trophy for Best in Show for his 1963 Ford Falcon.
“Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center’s First Car Show was a huge success! Thank you to all of our volunteers and staff, Tina Flick and the local Walk to end Alzheimer’s Group, Ice-O, but especially the community who supported this event. Many antique cars were in attendance and all who attended had a glorious afternoon!” stated Nicole Salvo, B.S., APC, CDP.
Resident-centered care is priority at Clarview. Proudly serving the community since 1979, Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center located at 14663 Route 68 Sligo, PA, is committed to provide quality medical care and services for individuals in need of post-acute care, recovery from illness or injury, surgical recovery or for those in need of care related management.
Conveniently located on the Clarview campus, Country Springs Personal Care established in 1996 to serve members of the community in need of 24-hour care, while maintaining their independence and peace of mind.
For more information about Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Country Springs Personal Care, employment or volunteer opportunities, call 814-745-2031 or visit www.clarviewnursing.com.
