Newbie Woman Accused of Breaking into Building, Summoning Fire Department Faces Hearing Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning for a local woman who allegedly broke into Broadway Towers in New Bethlehem Borough and, knowing there was not a fire, used the emergency alarm summoning the fire department.

06/27/2023 9:45 am Magisterial District Judge

Jeffrey C. Miller

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 61-year-old Tina Marie Hazlett, of New Bethlehem, is scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, at 9:45 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presiding.

Hazlett faces the following charges:

– Criminal Trespass – Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– False Alarm To Agency Of Public Safety, Misdemeanor 1

– Defiant Trespassing Actual Communication To Actor, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Criminal Mischief – Tamper with Property, Summary

She is currently free on $1,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Tina Hazlett entered Broadway Towers located on 400 Broad Street in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County, around 8:20 p.m. on March 30.

While Hazlett was inside the building, she pushed the emergency fire call button inside the elevator, causing the New Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Company to respond. Hazlett reportedly pushed the call button, knowing there was no active emergency. It is alleged that she recklessly endangering responding personnel and or property, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that Hazlett then used the elevator to the fifth floor and entered an apartment where a known victim resides. According to the victim, Hazlett does not, and or has not, had permission to enter her apartment.

Once inside the victim’s apartment, Hazlett tripped on furniture, and landed on top of the victim, who was submitted to unwanted physical touching, the complaint notes.

Charges were filed against Hazlett on May 17 in Judge Miller’s office.

