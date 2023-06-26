 

Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry Invites You to Knox Raceway July 14!

Monday, June 26, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer


KNOX, Pa. (EYT) — Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry invites you to Knox Raceway for a great show on July 14th!

Purchase your tickets now to see Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Gary Burke III, and Perfect Timing on Friday, July 14.

Presale tickets available here: Friday Night Show

Don’t forget the second show on Saturday, July 15, featuring David Lee Murphy, Gary Burke III, and local talent Kaleb Beichner.

Tickets are $40.00 per person each night and can also be purchased at the gate.

Presale tickets available here: Saturday Night Show

The music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Presale ticket holders may enter the facility at 4:00 p.m. on both days.

Knox Raceway Country concert


