Kiwanis Club of Clarion Awards Two Scholarships to North Clarion Students

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — At a recent meeting on June 19, the Kiwanis Club of Clarion presented its annual scholarship awards.

In the spring of each academic year, the club awards a scholarship to two students graduating from any one of the five school districts in Clarion County who will attend PennWest-Clarion in the following fall semester.

The high school scholarship awards are the Ivan Rhode Community Service Scholarship in memory of former Clarion Physics Professor J. Ivan Rhode. The scholarships are funded through Kiwanis Club fundraisers, including the french fry sales at ALF and the Annual Rose Sale.

The competition always has very strong applicants, and this year was no different.

This year’s winners are Olivia Siegel and Katie Bauer.

Siegel is graduating from North Clarion with a GPA of 4.04. She will attend PennWest Clarion, majoring in Early Childhood and Elementary Education.

In school, she was named 2023 Class President and participated in Student Council, Spark Bible Club, elementary volunteer, National Honor Society, Principal’s Cabinet, Math Tutor, Highway Cleanup, Knox Raceway, and is a volunteer at Saint Mary’s Church.

Olivia is the daughter of Nathan and Jennifer Siegel.

Bauer is concluding her time at North Clarion with a GPA of 4.20. She will pursue an Early Childhood Education and Elementary Education degree at PennWest Clarion.

In school, she participated in Youth Council, National Honor Society, Science Olympiad, cross country, track & field, Drama Club, mission trips with Cornerstone Church, State Police Toys for Tots volunteer, and the Sparks Bible Club Leader.

Katie is the daughter of Scott and Jackie Bauer.

The club meeting and celebration was held on Juneteenth. Since this was a National Holiday, there was a presentation on the Juneteenth Holiday.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.