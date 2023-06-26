Local Man Accused of DUI, Drug Possession After One-Vehicle Crash in Armstrong County

HOVEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is behind bars following a DUI-related crash in Armstrong County.

According to Butler-based State Police, the crash took place around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, in the area of North Riverview Drive and Anton Landing Drive, in Hovey Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 37-year-old Colby J. Lauer, of Emlenton, left his lane while driving a 2006 Honda Elantra and struck a culvert on the right side of North Riverview Drive.

Lauer was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, Lauer showed signs of impairment upon troopers’ arrival, and was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Lauer also resisted arrest, police say.

According to court documents, PSP Franklin filed the following criminal charges against Lauer in Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen’s office on Wednesday, June 21:

Driving Under Influence Of Alcohol/Controlled Sub

Int Poss Contr Subst By Per Not Reg

Use/Poss Of Drug Paraph

Tamper With/Fabricate Physical Evidence

Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforce

Careless Driving

Disregard Traffic Lane (Single)

Lauer was arraigned at 12:05 p.m. on June 21 in front of Judge Owen.

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Armstrong County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is slated for Wednesday, June 28, at 9:00 a.m. in front of Judge Owen.

Additional details of the crime will be provided upon the receipt of a criminal complaint.

