Over 50 Baptised on Sunday in the Clarion River

Monday, June 26, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

Screenshot 2023-06-26 070943 1CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – When the Clarion River was voted the Pennsylvania 2019 River of the Year, it was recognized for drawing legions of anglers, paddlers, boaters, and other outdoor enthusiasts.

However, the Clarion River has gained another attraction during the last three years in addition to being known as a wild and scenic river – Baptism.

Clapping baptism

Photos by Ron Wilshire.

Hope Rising Church of Clarion baptized over 50 people on Sunday, June 25, at the Toby Hill Boat Launch.

Parked cars were on both sides of the small road and the parking lot as spectators and people who wanted to be baptized jammed the site at 12:30 p.m. despite the threat of rain.

It was a full immersion baptism, dunking candidates into the Clarion River. Taking the plunge was a group of area residents and churchgoers, including a husband and wife.

IMG_8603

“This was one of the biggest baptism celebrations our community has seen,” said Danny Moore, of Hope Rising Church.

“Pastor Harry Hoff welcomed the crowd, and Charlie Wyant baptized his sister, Renee Downey, and brother-in-law, Aaron Downey, and Brittany Eisenman. Today was incredible—everything from our church services to the baptism celebration at the Clarion River.”

IMG_0792

IMG_0763

More information on the PA River of the Year can be found at http://pariveroftheyear.org.


