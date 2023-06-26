Shippenville Man Falls Asleep at Wheel, Crashes into Embankment in Crawford County

BLOOMFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his Mini Cooper in Crawford County on Saturday afternoon.

According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 4:47 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, on State Highway 8, in Bloomfield Township, Crawford County.

Police say 20-year-old Ryker D. Bingham, of Shippenville, fell asleep while operating a 2005 Mini Cooper, which subsequently exited the west side of the roadway.

After exiting the roadway, Bingham’s vehicle struck an embankment and continued traveling south along the embankment for approximately 261 feet before coming to final rest.

Bingham was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by AAA.

According to police, Bingham was charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.