SPONSORED: Healthy Skin Tips by Dr. Cynthia – Simplifying Men’s Skin Care

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dr. Cynthia Hoffmeier of Simply Skin Medical Spa submitted the following article on “Simplifying Men’s Skin Care.”
Do men really have different skin than women? Although there are some similarities, there are some key differences.
Men typically have:
- Thicker skin (20-25% more than women)
- More Sebum
- Larger pores
- More facial hair
- Higher sensitivity
- A different hormonal make-up
- Higher pH
Just because a man’s skin is thicker does not mean it is less sensitive. The combination of more oil and perspiration leads to a higher pH which disrupts the necessary acidic environment that protects men’s skin. This causes more sensitivity and battling skin issues specifically related to shaving, such as ingrown hairs, dryness, and razor burn.
Testosterone also plays a significant role in the skin’s health. It is responsible for increasing collagen production and blood flow, while it also stimulates the production of sebum, and toughens hairs in the follicle. However, this is also the contributory factor that causes acne. Therefore, any treatment or formula to be effective must address men’s sebum, hair, and sensitivity factors, as well as their thicker epidermis and lower pH level.
Getting men of all ages on the right track
Cleanse
- It’s important to cleanse twice daily, both morning and before bed with a cleanser that removes excess oil, sweat, dirt, grime, and any previous applied skin care products. Cleansing after exercise is also imperative.
- Cleansing before a shave will also clear away the oils and debris and soften the hair, making it easier for a shave. Shave gels, more so than foams, help retain hydration and allow the razor to glide more easily to reduce razor burn, breakouts, and ingrown hairs.
- Bar soaps and antibacterial soaps are not cleansers and actually harmful to the skin barrier. The cleanser we recommend depends on your skin type (dry, sensitive, oily, acne prone, etc.).
Simply Skin recommends:
- Glytone Acne Clearing Cleanser (normal to oily)
- SkinMedica AHA/BHA Wash (oily skin)
- Avene Cleanance Cleansing Gel (sensitive)
Exfoliate (also known as toning)
Exfoliating removes dead skin and buildup from your pores. It also lifts facial hair and keeps ingrown hair from occurring while you shave.
Exfoliating at least twice weekly will also stimulate new cells to develop, result in a brighter complexion, and with regular use, lighten dark spots.
Gentle exfoliating scrubs or chemical exfoliants are both beneficial. Too harsh of scrubs cause irritation, and we prefer chemical exfoliants including salicylic, glycolic, and lactic acids. Applying an exfoliant on a cotton ball 2 times weekly in the morning is most beneficial.
Simply Skin recommends:
- Glytone Acne Clearing Toner
- DCL Alpha Beta Gel Toner
- Glytone Enhance Brightening Solution
Moisturization and Protection
The final step is to nourish the skin, while protecting it from environmental pollutants, and sun’s harmful rays.
Moisturizing can be confusing as the moisturizes do not require oil to rehydrate, and for men, oil-free options are preferred.
The morning regimen should also include SPF 30+ to block UVA and UVB rays which contributes to loss of elasticity, wrinkles, and dark spots. This product can be included in the morning moisturizer or a separate product. One product containing both is the simplest.
Simply Skin recommends:
- Glytone Hydra Lipid UV 40
- Skin Medica Total Defense SPF 36
- Alastin SilkShield SPF30.
At night, sun screen is not necessary, but because your skin cells turnover most rapidly while you sleep, night time is the perfect time to add recovery or rejuvenating agents. Hyaluronic Acid may be added to intensely rehydrate, Retinal may be added to regenerate collagen or prevent acne, or a brightening agent to decrease pigmentation.
Simply Skin recommends:
- SkinMedica HAS
- Alastin Ultra-Light Moisturizer
- SkinMedica Age Defense Retinol.
At Simply Skin we would like to keep skin care SIMPLE.
The younger we can begin educating our young men in the care of their skin, the better they will become at protecting their skin and overall health. We encourage, getting adequate sleep, not smoking, eating less sugar and more fresh foods, exercising, and drinking water to improve the skin’s appearance. All men should change pillow cases every 3-4 days to prevent the build up of oils, sweat, and dust that contribute to irritation.
The skin care professionals at Simply Skin are available to assist with all your skin care concerns and happy to make recommendations for products and services to keep your skin healthy.
