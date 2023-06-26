SPONSORED: J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales is Now a Full Service & Inspection Station
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales is pleased to announce that its Shippenville location is officially a full trailer service and inspection station.
They are fully stocked with trailer parts including, but not limited to axles, brakes, wheels and tires, hubs and more.
Check out a full line-up of parts inventory online: https://jjtrailersales.com/
Inspections include trailers with a GVWR up to 10,000#.
For inspection or service related questions about your trailer, please call 814-226-6066 or visit them at 19821 Paint BLVD, Shippenville, PA 16254
HOURS:
Sunday – CLOSED
Monday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday – 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
