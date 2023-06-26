 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Two Local Teens Rushed to Hospital After Horse & Buggy Pulls Out in Front of Vehicle on Route 208

Monday, June 26, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

AmbulanceBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two local teens were injured after a horse and buggy pulled out in front of a vehicle in Beaver Township on Sunday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred at 8:22 a.m. on Sunday, June 25, on State Route 208 at its intersection with Whitling Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say a horse and buggy driven by a 15-year-old male, of Knox, was stopped at the stop sign on Whitling Road when it pulled out onto Route 208 without clearance.

The horse and buggy made a left turn in front of a 2006 Jeep Liberty operated by 62-year-old James E. Blachier, of Strattanville, which was traveling west on Route 208.

Blachier impacted the horse and buggy with its front end position, causing disabling damage.

The driver and a passenger of the horse and buggy—a 16-year-old male from Knox—were transported to UPMC Northwest for treatment of suspected minor injuries.

Blachier was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, the operator of the horse and buggy was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on scene by Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Inc., Clarion Hospital EMS, and Mark’s Auto Repair.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.