Two Local Teens Rushed to Hospital After Horse & Buggy Pulls Out in Front of Vehicle on Route 208

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two local teens were injured after a horse and buggy pulled out in front of a vehicle in Beaver Township on Sunday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred at 8:22 a.m. on Sunday, June 25, on State Route 208 at its intersection with Whitling Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say a horse and buggy driven by a 15-year-old male, of Knox, was stopped at the stop sign on Whitling Road when it pulled out onto Route 208 without clearance.

The horse and buggy made a left turn in front of a 2006 Jeep Liberty operated by 62-year-old James E. Blachier, of Strattanville, which was traveling west on Route 208.

Blachier impacted the horse and buggy with its front end position, causing disabling damage.

The driver and a passenger of the horse and buggy—a 16-year-old male from Knox—were transported to UPMC Northwest for treatment of suspected minor injuries.

Blachier was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, the operator of the horse and buggy was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on scene by Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Inc., Clarion Hospital EMS, and Mark’s Auto Repair.

