7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 71. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday – A slight chance of showers before 2pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday – A chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night – A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.