A Special Delivery… Hudson Beau Donaldson

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image - 2023-06-26T100911.406A Special Delivery… Hudson Beau Donaldson!

Tyler and Bailey Donaldson, of Clarion, welcomed their second child, Hudson Beau Donaldson.

Hudson was born at UPMC Northwest on Wednesday, June 21, at 11:05 a.m. He weighed eight pounds, five ounces, and was 21 and ½ inches long.

Hudson’s maternal grandparents are Patty and the late Jon Lewis, of Clarion.

His paternal grandparents are Mary Jo and Scott Donaldson, of Sligo.

At home, big brother, River James, is awaiting the arrival of his new baby brother.

To submit a birth announcement, send it to news@exploreclarion.com.

Birth announcements are a free service brought to you by Laurel Eye Clinic.

