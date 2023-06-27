AAA: Gas Prices Dip in Western Pa. Ahead of Independence Day Holiday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Gas prices are a penny lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.642 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.642

Average price during the week of June 19, 2023: $3.655

Average price during the week of June 27, 2022: $4.979

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.696 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.677. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.709 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.511.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.694 Altoona

$3.731 Beaver

$3.699 Bradford

$3.521 Brookville

$3.669 Butler

$3.654 Clarion

$3.430 DuBois

$3.666 Erie

$3.667 Greensburg

$3.695 Indiana

$3.636 Jeannette

$3.696 Kittanning

$3.676 Latrobe

$3.668 Meadville

$3.709 Mercer

$3.491 New Castle

$3.685 New Kensington

$3.696 Oil City

$3.695 Pittsburgh

$3.503 Sharon

$3.566 Uniontown

$3.699 Warren

$3.609 Washington

Trend Analysis:

As the Independence Day holiday approaches, drivers are finding prices significantly lower than last year as low oil costs are keeping gas prices relatively stable. The national average for a gallon of gas remained steady since last week at $3.57. That’s $1.32 less than a year ago and the same as one month ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 9.19 barrels per day to 9.3 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 500,000 barrels to 221.4 million barrels.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $.35 to settle at $69.16. Oil prices declined due to market concerns about the U.S. Federal Reserve resuming interest rate increases, which could tip the economy into a recession. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased by 3.8 million barrels to 463.3 million barrels last week.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

