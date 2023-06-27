Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry-Blue Cheese Steak Salad

You won’t be able to get enough of this tangy dressing!

Ingredients

1 beef top sirloin steak (3/4 inch thick and 1 pound)

1/2 teaspoon salt



1/4 teaspoon pepper2 teaspoons olive oil2 tablespoons lime juice

Salad:

1 bunch of romaine, torn (about 10 cups)

2 cups fresh strawberries, halved

1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

1/4 cup chopped walnuts, toasted

Reduced-fat balsamic vinaigrette

Directions

-Season steak with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add steak; cook 5-7 minutes on each side until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135°; medium, 140°; medium-well, 145°). Remove from pan; let stand for 5 minutes. Cut steak into bite-sized strips; toss with lime juice.

-On a platter, combine romaine, strawberries, and onion; top with steak. Sprinkle with cheese and walnuts. Serve with vinaigrette.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.