Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Production Associate

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 @ 11:06 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Modern Living Solutions by Greystar, a new modular manufacturer in Knox, Pennsylvania, is hiring a Production Associate!

Prior experience is preferred, but not required.

Minimum starting wage rate: $18/hour.

$1,500 sign-on bonus.

Comprehensive benefits, including:

  • Medical
  • Dental
  • Vision
  • Life insurance
  • 401k matching and many more options

State of the art working environment and break area.

Daylight shift.

Apply online at: Careers (myworkdayjobs.com) OR scan the QR Code to view all open positions.

Screen Shot 2023-06-27 at 11.48.15 AM


