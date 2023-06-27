Michael Patton Advising: A Mortgage Recast Is An Alternative to Refinancing
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton Advising submitted the following article: A Mortgage Recast Is An Alternative to Refinancing.
If you would like to reduce your monthly mortgage payment without having to refinance, then you may want to explore a mortgage recast. When you recast your mortgage, you put money toward the principal balance of your current home loan. Your mortgage lender then recalculates (reamortizes) your loan based on your new, lower balance, which reduces your monthly payment. Your interest rate and the number of years remaining on your loan stay the same. Here are three scenarios where a mortgage recast might be especially appealing.
- You have extra cash on hand, perhaps from a bonus or an inheritance. It’s sitting in a low-yield account.
- You are close to retirement or retired. You want to keep your home but lower your monthly expenses.
- You bought a new home with a smaller down payment than you intended because your old home is still on the market. But once your old home sells, the proceeds can be applied to your new mortgage through a recast.
Refinancing your mortgage may be a better option if your goal is to pay off your loan faster by shortening the term, or if you want to lower your interest rate or obtain cash. But if your objective is simply to lower your monthly payment and save on interest charges, then recasting your mortgage may be appropriate.
Recasting is generally simpler and less expensive than refinancing because you’re keeping the same mortgage instead of applying for a new one. It doesn’t require an extensive application, a credit check, a new appraisal, or closing costs, though you typically will need to pay a processing fee.
Read The Full Article Here: A Mortgage Recast Is an Alternative to Refinancing
Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751
Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com
Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.