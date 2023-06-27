Molly Preshak Singer, 52 of Clover, SC was born Nov. 15, 1970 in Johnsonburg, Pa. and passed from this life on June 9, 2023.

Molly was a graduate of Johnsonburg High school and earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in speech language pathology from Clarion University, Clarion, Pa.

She became certified as an SLP Therapist, quickly working into the role of Rehab Therapy Manager with responsibility for managing and providing therapy and coordinating treatment needs for patients at several long-term care facilities in both NC and SC for some 15 years before leaving to enjoy retirement with her husband.

Molly was a key behind-the-scenes support to Mike in leading the Clover Men’s Prayer Breakfast Group, handling all of the receipts, bill paying, accounting, and making her delicious hashbrown potato casserole every Wednesday for some 10 years.

Molly was an avid animal lover, and her favorite pastime was loving and spoiling her “fur Babies”-her numerous dogs and a cat that made every day a joy for her.

She was preceded in death by her mother Geraldine “Jerry” Bauer, and her grandparents, Marcellus and Edith Redmond, all of Johnsonburg, Pa. She was also preceded in death by her beloved pets: Dundee, Sammy Jo, Hank, Maggie, Bella and Cooper.

Molly is survived by her husband of 27 years, Michael P. Singer; Step-children, Keisha Singer Culbreth, (Scott), Stephanie Singer Jackson (Kenneth), Michael E. Singer (Jalaeh); 2 sisters; Amy Elker, and Lori Milliard (Ray); 7 grandchildren, Austin Singer, Kaitlyn Culbreth, Greyson Culbreth, Noah Singer, Landon Culbreth, Jonah Singer and Lily Singer; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends; and 3 pets – Beau, Bentley, and Tootie.

Those wishing to remember Molly may make a contribution, in her name, to the ASPCA or to your local animal shelter, or charity. All services will be private.

The Singer Family wishes to thank Bratton Funeral Home of York, SC for their support.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home of York, SC is serving the Singer family.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.