Motorcyclist Transported to Hospital After Bike Slams into Guide Rail Along Route 62

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police released the details of a crash regarding a motorcyclist who was taken to a nearby hospital after his bike slammed into a guide rail along State Route 62 in Hickory Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Tuesday, June 27, this crash happened around 12:03 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, on State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County.

Police say 61-year-old Scott W. McLaughlin, of Washington, Pa., was traveling south on a 2018 Indian Sheffield motorcycle when two deer entered the roadway from the west side of Route 62 and into the path of the vehicle.

The motorcycle struck one of the deer head-on and traveled off the roadway and then collided with a guide rail.

The vehicle came to an uncontrolled rest, leaning against the guide rail.

McLaughlin was wearing a helmet with eye protection and suffered suspected minor injuries.

He was treated by Tionesta Ambulance Service and transported to Titusville Hospital.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.