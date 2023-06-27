 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Motorcyclist Transported to Hospital After Bike Slams into Guide Rail Along Route 62

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

AmbulanceHICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police released the details of a crash regarding a motorcyclist who was taken to a nearby hospital after his bike slammed into a guide rail along State Route 62 in Hickory Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Tuesday, June 27, this crash happened around 12:03 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, on State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County.

Police say 61-year-old Scott W. McLaughlin, of Washington, Pa., was traveling south on a 2018 Indian Sheffield motorcycle when two deer entered the roadway from the west side of Route 62 and into the path of the vehicle.

The motorcycle struck one of the deer head-on and traveled off the roadway and then collided with a guide rail.

The vehicle came to an uncontrolled rest, leaning against the guide rail.

McLaughlin was wearing a helmet with eye protection and suffered suspected minor injuries.

He was treated by Tionesta Ambulance Service and transported to Titusville Hospital.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.