Laurel Eye Clinic Brings New ICL Vision Correction Procedure to Brookville
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Laurel Eye Clinic in Brookville now offers a new vision correction procedure called EVO Visian ICL (Implantable Collamer Lens). If you have ever been told you weren’t a candidate for Lasik surgery or Photo Refractive Keratectomy (PRK) surgery this procedure might be good fit for you.
(Pictured above: Dr. Batchelet and his team implant ICL’s in a patient at the Brookville Surgery Center.)
What is EVO Visian ICL?
EVO Visian ICL, also called an Implantable Collamer® Lens, is a refractive implant to correct common vision issues like myopia (nearsightedness) with or without astigmatism.
Unlike some other vision correction options, the EVO Visian ICL is an additive technology that corrects vision without the removal of any corneal tissue. The EVO Visian ICL is meant to reduce or eliminate the need for glasses and contacts and unlike most permanent refractive solutions, EVO Visian ICL is removable by your doctor, for added peace of mind.
EVO Visian ICL is made from a high-technology polymer called collamer. During the minimally invasive procedure, the EVO Visian ICL is surgically placed in the eyes, either in the back of the iris or between the cornea and iris. This procedure can be done at the office and usually takes about 20-30 minutes to complete. The EVO Visian ICL works similarly to a contact lens, except it’s a permanent part of your eye.
You can sleep, swim, or bathe with EVO Visian ICL lenses and have clear vision.
Not a candidate for Lasik or PRK Surgery?
Patients who have thin corneas or experience routine dry eyes who have been told they are not a candidate for Lasik or PRK surgery might be eligible for the EVO Visian ICL vision correction procedure.
What to expect:
EVO Visian ICL is made of biocompatible Collamer material that works in harmony with the eye. The eye doctor will create a small opening in the cornea that will be used to insert and position the EVO Visian ICL. For most patients, the procedure is virtually painless with numbing drops and typically takes less than 20 – 30 minutes.
Patients typically experience improved vision right away and a quick recovery time.
For more information please contact the Laurel Eye Clinic and ask to speak with one of the Refractive Eye Coordinators at 814-849-8344 or visit https://www.laureleye.com/services/evo-visian-icl/
