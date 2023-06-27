 

SPONSORED: Long Shot Ammo & Arms to Hold ‘Let Freedom Ring’ 22 Long Rifle Pinger Event

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Long Shot Middle Run RangeFAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Long Shot Ammo & Arms invites you to a “Let Freedom Ring” Long Rifle Pinger event this Saturday, July 1.

– The range opens at 8:00 a.m.
– Sight-in starts at 8:30 a.m.
– Safety brief at 9:30 a.m.

– The event begins at 10:00 a.m.

The event will take place at Long Shots Middle Run Range located at 2679 Middle Run Road, Fairmount City, Pa 16224

The cost is $25.00 per person.

Distances:

50 Yards
100 Yards
200 yards

Divisions: Factory and Open

Factory – OEM Barrel, OEM Action, and OEM Stock/Chassis. Any trigger and scope
Open – Everything else

Ammunition Round Count:

30 Rounds + Sighters

Rules:

  • Any two-piece rest, Bipods and sandbags. Participants will be shooting off the concrete top benches
  • Target Sizes are 3 MOA, 2 MOA, and 1 MOA at each distance
  • 50 yards = 1.5″, 1″, 0.5″
  • 100 yards = 3″, 2″, 1″
  • 200 yards = 6″, 4″, 2″
  • 10 Scoring Shots per distance – Hit or Miss – Largest Target is 1 Point, Medium Target is 3 Points, Smallest Target is 5 Points

Prizes will be awarded for 1st Place Division Scorers at each distance and Overall Division Winners!

Middle Run Range - Long Shot 2

For more information, call 814-365-7028 or visit the Long Shot Ammo & Arms Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LongShotAmmoAndArms

long-shot


