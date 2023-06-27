SPONSORED: Long Shot Ammo & Arms to Hold ‘Let Freedom Ring’ 22 Long Rifle Pinger Event
FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Long Shot Ammo & Arms invites you to a “Let Freedom Ring” Long Rifle Pinger event this Saturday, July 1.
– The range opens at 8:00 a.m.
– Sight-in starts at 8:30 a.m.
– Safety brief at 9:30 a.m.
The event will take place at Long Shots Middle Run Range located at 2679 Middle Run Road, Fairmount City, Pa 16224
The cost is $25.00 per person.
Distances:
50 Yards
100 Yards
200 yards
Divisions: Factory and Open
Factory – OEM Barrel, OEM Action, and OEM Stock/Chassis. Any trigger and scope
Open – Everything else
Ammunition Round Count:
30 Rounds + Sighters
Rules:
- Any two-piece rest, Bipods and sandbags. Participants will be shooting off the concrete top benches
- Target Sizes are 3 MOA, 2 MOA, and 1 MOA at each distance
- 50 yards = 1.5″, 1″, 0.5″
- 100 yards = 3″, 2″, 1″
- 200 yards = 6″, 4″, 2″
- 10 Scoring Shots per distance – Hit or Miss – Largest Target is 1 Point, Medium Target is 3 Points, Smallest Target is 5 Points
Prizes will be awarded for 1st Place Division Scorers at each distance and Overall Division Winners!
For more information, call 814-365-7028 or visit the Long Shot Ammo & Arms Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LongShotAmmoAndArms
