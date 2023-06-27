State Police Calls: Local Teen Victim of Harassment, Corruption of Minors Incident

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Local Teen Victim of Harassment, Corruption of Minors Incident

According to a report released on Sunday, June 25, PSP Clarion received a report of harassment and corruption of minors.

Police say the incident occurred sometime between 4:24 p.m. on Friday, June 9, and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

The victim is a 15-year-old Rimersburg female.

This investigation continues.

Burglary in Richland Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a burglary at a residence on State Route 478 in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say the burglary happened to the victim’s detached garage sometime between 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 17, and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 18.

The victim is a 56-year-old Emlenton woman.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.