State Police Calls: Local Teen Victim of Harassment, Corruption of Minors Incident

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

psp carCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Local Teen Victim of Harassment, Corruption of Minors Incident

According to a report released on Sunday, June 25, PSP Clarion received a report of harassment and corruption of minors.

Police say the incident occurred sometime between 4:24 p.m. on Friday, June 9, and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

The victim is a 15-year-old Rimersburg female.

This investigation continues.

Burglary in Richland Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a burglary at a residence on State Route 478 in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say the burglary happened to the victim’s detached garage sometime between 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 17, and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 18.

The victim is a 56-year-old Emlenton woman.


