Cheryl Kaye (Shiflet) Nemcik

Cheryl was born in Youngstown Ohio to Lawrence “Larry” Dean Shiflet and Helen Louise (Bush) Shiflet on May 29, 1946.

She passed away peacefully on May 22, 2023 at the age of 76, surrounded by her family in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Cheryl was in the marching band at Austintown Fitch and was a member of the National Honor Society.

Cheryl was also a member of a sorority during her college years.

She graduated from Youngstown State University with a degree in elementary education, Cheryl’s first teaching position was at Lloyd Elementary School.

While teaching there she met Virginia Nemcik, another teacher at the school.

Virginia introduced Cheryl to her eldest son Robert John Nemecik “Bert”.

Cheryl and Bert were married on August 28, 1972 and celebrated 49 years of marriage together.

Cheryl finished her career teaching at St. Joseph Catholic School in Lucinda, Pennsylvania.

Cheryl enjoyed reading, gardening, swimming, animals, watching football, nature, and most of all her family.

She belonged to many charity organizations and was an avid volunteer.

Her happy place was the Allegheny National Forest in Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Cheryl was a member, ruling elder, Sunday school teacher, officer for Presbyterian women, and choir member of the Presbyterian Church in Marienville, Pennsylvania.

A memorial service will be held for Cheryl on July 8, 2023 at 11am at the Presbyterian Church in Marienville and then the celebration of this amazing woman’s life will continue at her home on Durhing Road.

All are welcome.

Cheryl was an only child.

Her husband Bert passed away in December of 2021.

Their son Ethan lives in Colorado with his wife Melissa and their daughter Grace.

Cheryl’s granddaughter Grace was Cheryl’s pride and joy and they shared many adventures together, as well as an exceptionally close, loving relationship.

Cheryl’s kindness, compassion, generosity, and caring personality will truly be missed by her family and numerous friends!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.