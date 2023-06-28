Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Quinoa Bowls with Balsamic Dressing

The fresh summer flavors really shine through!

Ingredients

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2/3 cup water



1/3 cup quinoa, rinsed2 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (6 ounces each)3 teaspoons olive or coconut oil, divided1/4 teaspoon garlic powder1/2 teaspoon salt, divided1/4 teaspoon pepper, divided1/2 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt1/2 teaspoon spicy brown mustard1/2 medium ripe avocado, peeled and sliced6 cherry tomatoes, halved

Directions

-Place vinegar in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Cook until slightly thickened, 2-3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl; cool completely.

-In a small saucepan, bring water to a boil. Add quinoa. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until liquid is absorbed, 10-12 minutes. Keep warm.

-Preheat broiler. Toss chicken with 2 teaspoons oil, garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Place on 1 half of a 15x10x1-in. pan coated with cooking spray. Broil 4 in. from heat for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, toss asparagus with the remaining oil, salt and pepper.

-Remove pan from oven; turn chicken over. Add asparagus. Broil until a thermometer inserted in chicken reads 165° and asparagus is tender, 3-5 minutes. Let chicken stand 5 minutes before slicing.

-For dressing, stir yogurt and mustard into balsamic reduction. To serve, spoon quinoa into bowls; top with chicken, asparagus, avocado and tomatoes. Serve with dressing.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.