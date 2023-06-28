 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Quinoa Bowls with Balsamic Dressing

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

The fresh summer flavors really shine through!

Ingredients

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
2/3 cup water

1/3 cup quinoa, rinsed
2 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (6 ounces each)
3 teaspoons olive or coconut oil, divided
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
1/4 teaspoon pepper, divided
1/2 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed
1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
1/2 teaspoon spicy brown mustard
1/2 medium ripe avocado, peeled and sliced
6 cherry tomatoes, halved

Directions

-Place vinegar in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Cook until slightly thickened, 2-3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl; cool completely.

-In a small saucepan, bring water to a boil. Add quinoa. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until liquid is absorbed, 10-12 minutes. Keep warm.

-Preheat broiler. Toss chicken with 2 teaspoons oil, garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Place on 1 half of a 15x10x1-in. pan coated with cooking spray. Broil 4 in. from heat for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, toss asparagus with the remaining oil, salt and pepper.

-Remove pan from oven; turn chicken over. Add asparagus. Broil until a thermometer inserted in chicken reads 165° and asparagus is tender, 3-5 minutes. Let chicken stand 5 minutes before slicing.

-For dressing, stir yogurt and mustard into balsamic reduction. To serve, spoon quinoa into bowls; top with chicken, asparagus, avocado and tomatoes. Serve with dressing.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.