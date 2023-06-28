Clarion County Teen Missing Since Sunday Found Safe

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County teen who has been missing since Sunday has been found safe.

According to a public release by State Police stationed in the Clarion barracks, 17-year-old Cheryl Burgard was found safe.

Police say the missing juvenile was found on June 27.

No additional details were released.

