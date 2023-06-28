CNET Nabs Two Individuals for Allegedly Selling Crystal Meth Out of Clarion Borough Residence

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) filed charges against two individuals for allegedly selling crystal methamphetamine out of a Clarion Borough residence.

Court documents indicate Clarion County Detectives filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jeffrey Lee Simpson Jr., of Punxsutawney, and 39-year-old Samantha Ann Day, of Clarion, on Wednesday, June 21, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, CNET conducted a controlled drug purchase from Jeffery Simpson on Thursday, May 18, using an undercover officer (UC).

The UC made a controlled purchase from Simpson in the past and set up an exchange for an ounce of crystal methamphetamine in exchange for $650.00, the complaint indicates.

Simpson needed the money up front and then would go purchase the methamphetamine and deliver the drugs to the UC later, the complaint states.

Simpson provided the address to the UC to meet and front the money at the Park Circle Apartments in Clarion Borough, the complaint notes.

At 8:50 p.m., the UC pulled into Simpson’s parking lot at Park Circle. Simpson exited his apartment and got back into the UC vehicle. The UC provided Simpson with the $650.00 in official CNET funds. The UC and Simpson agreed that the UC would pick up the drugs the following day, according to the complaint.

On May 19, at 1:04 p.m., the UC returned to the parking lot at Park Circle. At 1:04 p.m., a white female exited the apartment and got into the front passenger seat of the UC vehicle. The female was identified as Samantha Day, Simpson’s girlfriend, the complaint states.

Day provided the UC with a Welch fruit snack bag that contained a plastic baggie of crystal methamphetamine, the complaint indicates.

The UC returned to the Clarion County DA’s Office and turned over the evidence. Officers and later hand delivered the evidence to the Erie Regional Lab, the complaint notes.

Simpson was charged with the following:

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)

Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor (two counts)

Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

Day faces the following charges:

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Both individuals are currently awaiting preliminary hearings.

