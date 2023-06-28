Dennis Eugene Cotherman

Dennis “Denny” passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of June 21, 2023.

He was born on June 30, 1944 to Chester and Veva (Snow) Cotherman in Oil City, Pennsylvania.

Dennis graduated from Cranberry Highschool in Seneca, Pennsylvania where he was active in the FFA, 4H, and played the trumpet in the school band.

Dennis was very proud of his Boy Scout history where he earned the highest rank and honor of Eagle Scout.

Dennis spoke often of his summers at Camp Coffman where he was a staff member in the nature lodge.

Dennis enlisted in the United States Air Force on July 11, 1963.

He completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.

He was stationed at Indian Springs AFB in Nevada for a time then he was shipped to Vietnam where he was attached to the 377th services squadron at Tan Son Nhut Air Base.

There he served 2 tours and attained the rank of Sergeant.

Dennis served a total of 4 years and was honorably discharged in December of 1967.

Dennis was employed by the U.S. Forest Service and was assigned to Job Corp Center, Nicolet National Forest at Blackwell, Wisconsin.

There he taught culinary arts and kitchen management.

It was then he met the love of his life, Elaine Whitens in Laona, Wisconsin.

Dennis and Elaine were united in marriage on April 25, 1972 and spent 51 wonderful years with each other.

Together they served at various National Forest centers and eventually came back to Wisconsin and stayed where they raised 2 children: Jason Cotherman and Shannon Cotherman.

Dennis enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, metal detecting, and treasure hunting with his friend Jeff Gunn; a passion he shared with Shannon who would always bring home what she dug up and together they would go through “the booty”.

Dennis was instrumental in how the family deer camp got its’ name after an incident at camp.

Dave Laird blurted out “Denny Killdaford!!”, thus the name “Camp Killdaford”.

Dennis loved being part of the Laona VFW where he served as Bugler.

Denny was also a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified hunter safety instructor and the Scout Master for Wabeno Troop 521 where he spent many hours teaching and mentoring at Scout Camp Harter Enders at Little Long Lake.

Denny loved being around family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother John Cotherman of Cooperstown, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine (Whitens) Cotherman, son Jason Cotherman, daughter Shannon Cotherman-Hegner; Grandchildren: Jesse, Cole, Benjamin, Trey, Dakota, Christian, and Ryker; Great grandchildren: Theodore, Eden, and Levi; Younger brother Dan Cotherman; Brother and Sister in law Tom and Debi Black of AZ; Brother and Sister in law Russ and Judy Kaness, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and very close friends.

Services will be held on July 1, 2023 at Apostolic Truth in Appleton.

Visitation from 9 to 11, funeral service at 11.

Denny was a faithful member of Apostolic Truth church.

Dad believed in freedom, the 2nd Amendment and Make America Great Again.

