John Edward Kozakovsky, 72, of Seneca, PA., passed away Monday June 26, 2023 at the home of his daughter in Oil City, PA after an extended illness.

Born April 3, 1951 in Valancia, PA, he was the son of the late Steve & Mae Knochel Kozakovsky.

John attended Mars Area High School.

He worked for over 26 years at Penn Fencing, but farming was his true love.

John was a hardworker and was dedicated to his farm.

He enjoyed going to produce auctions and loved a good prank.

He was married on Sept. 24, 1994 to the former Sherry L. Hazlet and she preceded him in death on March 30, 2015.

He is survived by three children: James Brian Pudina & his wife Tessa of Butler, John Matthew Kozakovsky & his wife Amber of Seneca and Amanda Castile & her husband Joseph of Oil City.

7 grandchildren: Angel, Addison and Aidan, Sophia, Jaxson, Archer and Danika.

He is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Steve Kozakovsky of Valencia, George Kozakovsky & his wife Lynn of Connellsville Rita Kozakovsky of Valencia, Mary Kozakovsky of Kittanning, Florence Pegher & her husband Robert of Cadogan, Jean Charlton & her husband John of Valancia, as well as many nieces and nephews.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will be held privately by the family.

The family would like to thank VNA Hospice for their wonderful care.

Memorials may be made to VNA Hospice Foundation 491 Allegheny Blvd Franklin, PA, 16323.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

