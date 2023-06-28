Joyce E. Girts, 78, of Strattanville, passed away early Monday morning, June 26, 2023 at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born on September 20, 1944 at her home in Strattanville; daughter of the late William H. and Hazel Wenner Girts.

Joyce was the last member of her immediate family.

She was employed at the Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion, retiring after 30 years.

Joyce was also an avid Penn State fan.

She was of the Methodist faith and read and wrote in her Bible daily.

Every Sunday, Joyce would also listen to The Statler Brothers gospel music on her CD player.

She is survived by her special niece and nephews, twin nephews, Kevin Jones and his wife, Belinda, of Avonmore and Keith Jones of Strattanville, Larry T. Rankin and his wife, Kelli, of Strattanville, and Elizabeth Stahlman and her husband, Nate, of Janette; along with many other nieces and nephews.

Joyce is also survived by her special great nieces and nephews, Kyle Jones and his wife, Alaina, and their children, Kennedy and Abram, Kody Jones and his wife, Kailey, Stephanie Yocca, Samantha Sholler and her husband, Mike, and their daughter, Julia, Katelyn Jones and her daughters, Emma and Jayne, and Tyler Jones, along with many other great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews; and a special cousin, Nancy McGill of Strattanville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 6 brothers, Sam, Frank, Charles, Ron, Raymond, and Ken Girts and 2 sisters, Evelyn Rankin and Emma Jones.

Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion where funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Harold O. Jacobson presiding.

Interment will take place at the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

