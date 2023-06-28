Kiwanis Club of Clarion Welcomes New Member

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Marija Jankovic was recently inducted as a new member of the Kiwanis Club of Clarion.

(Pictured above, from left: Kiwanis President Dr. Matthew P. Rhode, new member Marija Jankovic, and club member Mary Wilson.)

Jankovic is employed at Primary Health Network.

She expressed the need to be involved in serving the Children in particular and the Clarion community in general.

The Kiwanis Club of Clarion has been serving the Children and Clarion Community for 100 years.

