Mary S. Mensch

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 @ 09:06 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-pGvypwa2QP (1)Mary S. Mensch, 75, of Coudersport, formerly of Marienville, passed away on June 19, 2023, at Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport.

She was born on August 12, 1947, in Kane, the daughter of the late Roy A. and Mary S. (Songer) Mensch.

Mary worked as a secretary for PENNDOT in Harrisburg.

She was of the Catholic faith and especially enjoyed family gatherings and visits from her great niece and nephews.

She was a whiz at Scrabble, all board games and word searches.

Mary is survived by a sister, Ann M. Stultz of Coudersport; a sister-in-law, Mary Margaret Mensch of Port Allegany; a nephew, Matthew (Mandy) Stultz of Bath, ME; nieces, Terri Ann Stahl of Arnold, MD; Meghan Pandya of Dillsburg; and a great niece and great nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a brother, David Mensch, and a sister, Bonnie Mensch.

Family and friends are welcomed pay tribute to Mary’s life from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 1, 2023, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 101 Hemlock Street, Marienville.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow, at 10:30 a.m.

Interment will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Jenks TWP., Forest County, PA.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions in Mary’s name be made to the Marienville Area Library, 106 Pine St., Marienville, PA 16239.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


