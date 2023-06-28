NOTHING CAN STOP HER: Clarion’s Marley Kline Determined to Succeed in Whatever She Chooses to Do

This is one in a series of Player Profiles this summer highlighting returning high school student-athletes. If you’d like to be considered for a profile of your own, fill out this PLAYER PROFILE FORM



CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Marley Kline learned at a young age that maybe being a hip-hop dancer wasn’t for her.

The sophomore at Clarion traded those moves for some others, like tackling ballcarriers as a football player at the age of eight.

Like smashing fastballs. Spiking volleyballs. Shooting basketballs.

(Pictured above, Marley Kline/submitted photo)

“My hip-hop side hustle didn’t last very long,” Kline said, laughing. “I wanted to play sports. I love all of my sports. I play volleyball year round, though, with my club teams. I love to compete and win.”

Kline also loves to take the road less traveled.

Despite being discouraged to play football, Kline didn’t yield. She put on the shoulder pads and mixed it up fearlessly when she was younger.

She did the same on the baseball field, squaring off against boys.

“I always wanted to play sports with the boys and I don’t really know why,” Kline said. “I always thought it was more fun and gave me more competition. I am very determined to not let anything stop me. I have my hopes set high.”

None higher than helping the Clarion volleyball team put another state championship trophy in what has become a crowded case.

Kline was in the junior high when the Bobcats were winning back-to-back PIAA Class A championships with the likes of Erica Selfridge, Korrin Burns, Brenna Campbell and Jordan Best dominating the floor.

Burns and Best were on both of those title teams. Kline, at 6-feet tall, considered Burns one of her biggest role models.

She also admired Campbell, one of the best setters to ever play in District 9.

“I look up to a lot of the girls who played volleyball at Clarion,” Kline said. “Brenna Campbell was a very big one, and Korrin Burns. It would mean the world to me and my team to follow in the footsteps of the 2020 and 2021 Clarion volleyball team. My primary focus for the next three years to win a state championship for Clarion volleyball. I think about winning a state championship all the time.”

Kline is also excited about the prospects of the girls basketball team at Clarion.

The Bobcats took some lumps during last season, but played well down the stretch and fought their way through the district’s consolation bracket in Class A to qualify for the state postseason.

It was invaluable experience for Kline and Clarion.

Everyone from that team returns, including Kline, who can be an imposing figure in the paint.

“Basketball is going to be very exciting this year,” she said. “We lost none of our starters and I’m excited to see where that goes.”

THE KLINE FILE

NAME: Marley Kline

SCHOOL: Clarion

YEAR: Sophomore

SPORTS: Volleyball, basketball and track and field

2022-23 HIGHLIGHTS: Was a key outside and right side hitter as a freshman for the Clarion volleyball team and started at forward for the Bobcat basketball team that fought through the D9 playoffs to qualify for the PIAA postseason.

Q: What are your goals in sports?

A: I want to continue playing sports throughout my high school and college career. It would be a dream to win the state championship for Clarion volleyball. I think about doing that a lot.

Q: What do you do to handle a loss?

A: I think about everything I could’ve done better — a play or a pass or anything that could have determined the game. I usually go home after my games and watch the live streams to get an even better look.

Q: What is your pre-game routine?

A: I listen to music on the way to every game, and I just talk to myself in my head to get me pumped up.

Q: What kind of music?

A: I listen to a lot of different music. I really like Justin Bieber, though. Definitely in my Top 5.

Q: What’s your favorite movie/television show and why?

A: My favorite movie is Star Wars Revenge of the Sith. I’ve always liked them. My dad got me into them was I was very young.

Q: If you could be another player for a week, who would you be and why?

A: I would be Kenny Pickett to see what it would be like to throw a touchdown pass.

Q: How would you describe yourself as an athlete?

A: Motivated. Gritty. Hard-working and competitive.

Q: What’s the most valuable lesson you’ve learned while playing sports?

A: Teamwork is what is going to get you through the hardest times and to never give up.

