Police Ask Public’s Help After Mailbox Damaged Along Route 36 in Farmington Township

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a damaged mailbox in Farmington Township.

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on Wednesday, June 28, the incident happened along State Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, at 4:56 p.m. on Monday, June 19.

Police say a black mailbox was damaged in the 2700 block of Route 36.

The victim is a 63-year-old woman from Valencia.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

