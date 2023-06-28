 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Ask Public’s Help After Mailbox Damaged Along Route 36 in Farmington Township

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

mail-1048452_1280 (1)FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a damaged mailbox in Farmington Township.

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on Wednesday, June 28, the incident happened along State Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, at 4:56 p.m. on Monday, June 19.

Police say a black mailbox was damaged in the 2700 block of Route 36.

The victim is a 63-year-old woman from Valencia.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.