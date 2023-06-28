SPONSORED: Meet the Providers – Dr. Jeffrey Karls, Clarion Express Care
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Primary Health Network provider Dr. Jeffrey Karls has provided exceptional express care services for Primary Health since joining the network in June 2014.
Photos taken by Explore’s Adrian Weber
Earning his medical degree from Midwestern University, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, Downers Grove, Illinois, and completing his internship and Family Practice Residency training at Clarion Hospital, Clarion, Pennsylvania. Dr. Karls is also board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians.
“The practice of medicine has been my primary focus for almost 40 years. I truly believe it is the greatest honor to be entrusted with the healthcare needs of those in our community. The reward Is the satisfaction I receive when I can care for those in need and help improve their physical and emotional well-being”.
At Clarion Express Care, your health and time are the top priorities. With a first-come, first-served approach, you can skip the hassle of appointments and get the care you need when you need it.
Visit Clarion Express Care today for convenient, walk-in healthcare without the need for an appointment.
For more information on Primary Health Network Clarion’s services and providers, visit https://www.primary-health.net/county/clarion/ .
