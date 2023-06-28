SPONSORED: UFP Parker Hiring Truss Builders in Shippenville with New Starting Wages
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – UFP Parker, a subsidiary of UFP Industries, Inc., is hiring Truss Builders in Shippenville and offering a new starting wage.
UFP Industries has a rich history dating back to 1955 when it was founded in Michigan as a lumber supplier for the manufactured housing industry. Since then, it has grown into a multibillion-dollar holding company with global subsidiaries serving the retail, industrial, and construction markets. With UFP Industries being publicly traded (Nasdaq: UFPI) since 1993 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, you can trust that you’re joining a reputable and stable organization.
As a key manufacturer of wood products, UFP Parker plays an essential role in our everyday lives. Conveniently located near the Marianne Corners intersection of Route 66 and 322, the Shippenville location supplies trusses to local modular housing manufacturers.
Right now, UFP Parker is looking to expand its team of truss assemblers by hiring two individuals who are eager to contribute to their growth.
To excel in these positions, applicants should possess basic construction knowledge, be proficient in reading a tape measure, and demonstrate a strong work ethic with a commitment to quality. UFP Parker offers competitive compensation, including a base wage along with production incentives, allowing you to earn more based on your performance.
UFP Parker values its employees and is committed to creating a supportive and fulfilling work environment. When you join their team, you become part of a close-knit family that genuinely cares about your well-being and prioritizes your career goals. Safety and training are paramount at UFP Parker, ensuring that you receive the necessary support and development opportunities to thrive. As a full-time employee, you’ll also enjoy a comprehensive benefits package, profit-sharing bonuses, and various other perks.
Some of the benefits available to full-time employees include medical, dental, and vision insurance, a 401k retirement plan, profit sharing, stock buy-in options, and 9 paid holidays, among others. UFP Parker believes in investing in its team members, recognizing their contributions, and providing them with a solid foundation for long-term success.
If you’re excited about the possibilities that await you at UFP Parker, now is the time to take action.
Visit www.UFPI.com/careers to apply online and submit your application.
If you have any questions or need further information, feel free to reach out to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter, by email at shelly.kaltenbach@ufpi.com, or call or text at 814-316-1033.
You can also reach the UFP Parker office at 724-399-2992.
If you prefer a more personal touch, walk-in applications are also accepted at the Parker location: 116 N River Avenue, Parker, PA 16049.
Join the UFP Parker team today and embark on an exciting journey where your potential will flourish. Apply now and seize the opportunity to shape your future with a leading company in the wood products industry!
