Mid-Summer Bash Set for Saturday at Deer Creek Winery
Wednesday, June 28, 2023 @ 12:06 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Join Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville for a Mid-Summer Bash on Saturday, July 1.
The event is from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sit by the fire with your friends, enjoy summertime food specials, drink specials, a smore’s station, and the perfect summer day with Deer Creek Winery!
The event is free to attend; food specials and drinks are an additional cost.
Reserve your spot now: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mid-summer-bash-tickets-613493404287
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here or visit their facebook page.
