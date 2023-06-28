 

Mid-Summer Bash Set for Saturday at Deer Creek Winery

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Deer Creek - Mid summer bashSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Join Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville for a Mid-Summer Bash on Saturday, July 1.

The event is from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sit by the fire with your friends, enjoy summertime food specials, drink specials, a smore’s station, and the perfect summer day with Deer Creek Winery!

The event is free to attend; food specials and drinks are an additional cost.

Reserve your spot now: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mid-summer-bash-tickets-613493404287

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here or visit their facebook page.

deer-creek-new


