Two Sentenced to Combined 23 Years for Bank Robberies in West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania

MARTINSBURG, WV – A Virginia couple was sentenced on Monday, June 26, for bank robberies that spanned three states.

William Birdsall, 51, of Boones Mill, Virginia, was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to bank robbery. Jaqueline Elizabeth Havens, 56, also of Boones Mill, was sentenced to 36 months in prison for disposing of the money that was stolen.

U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh heard testimony on Monday that Birdsall carried out a series of bank robberies in West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania over an eight-month span, stealing more than $162,000.00. The targeted banks in West Virginia were the Bank of Romney, in Augusta; Summit Community Bank, in Rupert; and M&T Bank in Fort Ashby. Following the robberies, Havens assisted Birdsall with hiding the money and spending the proceeds on three vehicles, Havens’ mortgage, and a down payment on land. Birdsall previously served a 15-year sentence for robbing six banks in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Nevada in 2004 and 2005.

Birdsall must pay $162,475.00 in restitution, and Havens is jointly responsible for $129,300.00 of that amount. The judge ordered Birdsall and Havens to forfeit the three purchased vehicles, a firearm, and cash.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Pittsburgh Division; the West Virginia State Police; the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office; the Augusta County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office; and the Pennsylvania State Police investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley Crockett prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

