Rimersburg Man Accused of Multiple Crimes in Area in Custody After Allegedly Stealing Motorcycle from Venango County Dealership

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg man accused of multiple crimes in Clarion County is in custody after allegedly stealing a motorcycle from a dealership in Venango County.

Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 32-year-old James Anthony Ganoe III, of Rimersburg, on Wednesday, May 31, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Franklin received a report that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle had been stolen from a business on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 11:19 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

Several troopers responded to canvass the area for the stolen motorcycle. As members searched for the stolen motorcycle, they learned the actor drove a stolen dump truck from Clarion Borough to the scene. The Clarion Borough Police Department was notified and PSP Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene to process the stolen vehicle, the complaint states.

The stolen motorcycle was not located by authorities, the complaint indicates.

At approximately 12:14 p.m., troopers conducted interviews with witnesses at the scene. One witness, who had been assisting the actor just before he stole the motorcycle, described the actor as a white non-Hispanic male, approximately 30 years old, wearing a multi-colored ball cap, a blue West Virginia hoodie, dark blue “And One” shorts, and black Nike shoes. The actor also had brown hair and a bite mark on his left cheek, the complaint notes.

The witness observed the actor operating a dump truck at the time he arrived at their store. The actor asked about purchasing a motorcycle and related that he had a large quantity of cash in his dump truck. The witnesses showed the actor a black 2019 Harley Davidson Sportster that was inside the warehouse section of the store. The actor requested to test drive the motorcycle, but he was told they could not let him because they did not have dealer plates, the complaint states.

The witness related that they returned to the main showroom area and engaged in further negotiations. The actor related that he could not purchase the motorcycle without test driving it and then exited the store, the complaint indicates.

The witness related that he observed the actor drive past the front windows a short time later, and he was operating the black Harley Davidson, according to the complaint.

The actor was last seen traveling south on State Route 257, the complaint notes.

The stolen dump truck was processed at the scene by a trooper, who discovered a bag inside the truck that contained random items. One of the items was a flask that had the name “James A Ganoe III” engraved on it, the complaint states.

There was also a photograph that depicted a white non-Hispanic male and a small child. A Clarion Borough police officer, who was on scene, identified the individual as James Ganoe, and related that he was familiar with him from previous incidents, the complaint indicates.

Police provided the name James Ganoe to the witness and the general manager. The witness made a positive identification on Ganoe’s Facebook page that he was the actor who stole the motorcycle, the complaint states.

Ganoe was arraigned at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, on the following charges in front of Judge Lowrey:

Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1

Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 12, at 10:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court with Judge Lowrey presiding.

