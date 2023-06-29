7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayAreas of smoke. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind.
TonightPartly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
FridayA chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 5pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday NightShowers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
SaturdayA chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday NightShowers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
SundayShowers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday NightShowers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
MondayShowers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday NightA chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
TuesdayA chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday NightA chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 84.
