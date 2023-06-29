Allegheny National Forest Centennial GeoTrail Officially Launched

WARREN, Pa. (EYT) — Penn Soil RC&D Executive Director Wes Ramsey reports that all 28 new ANF Centennial Geocaches were published on June 21, the first day of summer to officially kickoff the ANF GeoTrail.

“In the first week since the geocaches were published, all 28 new geocaches have been found at least once and interest level is high based on the fact that over 150 ANF Centennial GeoTrail Passport documents have already been downloaded from Penn Soil’s website,” said Ramsey. “The ANF Centennial Geotrail Rules are pretty straight-forward.”

All eligible ANF Centennial geocaches were officially published on www.geocaching.com.

Participants will need to be registered on the site to retrieve the coordinates and other location information. Registration is free.

Before setting out to find the ANF Centennial GeoTrail caches, you will need an official passport document. Passports are free and can be obtained by downloading and printing the passport document from the Penn Soil RC&D website www.pennsoil.org.

There are a total of 28 ANF Centennial Geocaches placed throughout the Allegheny National Forest. In order to complete the GeoTrail, you must find at least five ANF Centennial Geocaches in each of the four counties which include part of the Allegheny National Forest. Each cache will contain a unique laminated code word to be found in the logbook, to be written in your passport as proof of finding the cache.

Please remember to write the code word on your passport before or after signing the logbook and return it to the cache container when finished. The next person who finds the cache is also going to need it!

Please remember to also log your find on www.geocaching.com after you find the cache and tell us about your adventure or anything that you found interesting during your visit. Please post pictures of your visit to the Allegheny National Forest as well as your log or on social media sites.

After a geocacher successfully finds a minimum of 20 ANF Centennial geocaches including at least five in each of the four counties and documents the code words on their passport, they are eligible to receive a free ANF Centennial Souvenir Token trackable on www.geocaching.com or a commemorative wooden coaster while the supplies last.

Presentation of the passport with a minimum of 20 validated caches from the ANF Centennial GeoTrail must be presented at one of the three offices of the Allegheny National Forest where the passport will be stamped and the trackable souvenir tag or coaster will be awarded.

The passport is the property of the geocacher, to retain as a keepsake after the redemption process. Only one passport may be redeemed per registered geocacher identity on www.geocaching.com.

September 24, 2023, marks 100 years since the establishment of the Allegheny National Forest.

To commemorate this historic milestone, the ANF Centennial Geocache trail has been established to provide an opportunity to connect the American public to the outdoors, encourage families to explore the national forest, and provide educational and recreational opportunities for users of the trail.

Everyone is encouraged to join the fun, enjoy the adventure, and learn more about the national forest while respecting and protecting our natural resources.

The Allegheny National Forest includes land in four Pennsylvania counties (Elk, Forest, McKean, and Warren Counties).

The project is co-sponsored by the Allegheny National Forest, Warren County Visitors Bureau, Allegheny National Forest Visitors Bureau, Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau, and Penn Soil Resource Conservation and Development Council.

