Area Man Accused of Selling Crystal Meth to CNET Undercover Officer in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is accused of selling crystal methamphetamine to a Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) undercover officer in Clarion Borough.

According to court documents, Clarion County Detectives filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jeffrey Lee Simpson Jr., of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Friday, June 16.

According to a criminal complaint, CNET made a controlled drug purchase of a purported ounce of Crystal Methamphetamine from Jeffery Simpson in exchange for $650.00. CNET made the purchase using an undercover CNET member.

On April 27, the CNET undercover member had been in contact with Simpson via social media app and set up the above drug transaction, the complaint states.

Simpson agreed to meet the UC in the parking lot of the Walmart in Monroe Township, Clarion County. Simpson told the UC that he would be in a U-Haul truck, the complaint indicates.

At 12:12 p.m., CNET members observed the U-Haul truck parked in the parking lot of Walmart on the grocery side of the lot. At 12:26 p.m., the UC vehicle arrived at Walmart, parked near the U-Haul, and Simpson got into the front passenger seat, the complaint notes.

The UC “fronted” the $650.00 to Simpson, who told the UC that he would meet the UC at the Toby Boat Launch and would provide the crystal methamphetamine after he purchases it, the complaint states.

At 12:28 p.m., Simpson exited the UC vehicle and returned to the U-Haul. The U-Haul then left Walmart with a known female driving and Simpson in the front passenger seat. The U-Haul traveled onto State Route 68 towards Clarion Borough as a CNET member got behind the vehicle on South 5th Ave and observed it turn right onto Boundary Street. The vehicle was then followed by CNET members into the parking lot of Park Circle, the complaint indicates.

The vehicle parked in the lot and the male and female were observed going from the truck and into a known apartment numerous times, the complaint notes.

At 2:32 p.m., CNET members observe both Simpson and a female exit the parking lot and walk onto Park Circle. They walk to the adjacent apartment building and walked into the parking lot. They both enter another known apartment, the complaint states.

At 2:39 p.m., a CNET member observed a known male approach the area on a skateboard and go to the same known apartment. The known male on the skateboard left the apartment shortly after as Simpson and a known female left and walk back to the first apartment, the complaint indicates.

At 2:48 p.m., the known male on the skateboard walked to the front of the apartments of Eagle Park and sat in a parking space, the complaint notes.

At 3:35 p.m., a CNET member observed both Simpson and the known female get into the U-Haul and exit the parking lot. CNET members follow the U-Haul van from the apartment complex through Clarion Borough. It was observed turning right off Liberty Street onto North 5th Avenue, traveling north towards Toby Boat Launch at approximately 3:45 p.m., the complaint states.

At 3:52 p.m. a CNET member observed the U-Haul traveling south on North 5th Avenue and traveled straight through the intersection of Main Street and 5th Avenue, the complaint indicates.

Around 4:20 p.m., the UC provided CNET members with a baggie of crystal methamphetamine. The baggie was seized as evidence and returned to the Clarion County DA’s office and placed into evidence, the complaint notes.

Simpson was charged with the following:

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

Int Poss Contr Subst By Per Not Reg, Misdemeanor

Use/Poss Of Drug Paraph, Misdemeanor

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing on this case.

