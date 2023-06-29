Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission Promotes Narcan Availability, Working with First Responders

CLARION, Pa.(EYT) – Last calendar year about 3,000 Narcan kits were given away in the tri-county area through the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission.

(Pictured above: Jaclyn Dolby and Mike Krafick display a typical Narcan kit to commissioners.)

The commissioner’s newly formed first responder committee would like to see more Narcan kits available to the public and seek additional data from first responders. The committee’s work was featured during Tuesday morning’s Clarion County Commissioners’ work session.

Jordana Bowser with the Alliance for Nonprofit Resources explained the need for grants so the agency can take preventative measures regarding overdose cases.

“I’m here with the Drug and Alcohol Commission, and we developed a first responder committee in hopes of building a rapport and a connection with the first responders in this county to hopefully get some data on overdoses so that we can apply for grants and such to help with preventative measures.”

The mission of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is to address the abuse and destructive effects of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs through prevention, intervention, treatment, and case management.

Jaclyn Dolby said the committee is part of the Commission which includes Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius as a member.

“We are working on connecting with first responders,” Dolby told the commissioners. “We’re hoping you can help us make that connection. We have a few different goals that we would like. We would love for them to be more involved with the coalition, but I know they are short-staffed. We want to see if they could give us overdose data because we can use that to focus our prevention efforts on areas with more overdoses than other areas in the county. We want to help the EMS and the county relieve the stress we have on our system right now because they are so short-staffed and busy.”

Dolby said there had been some pushback and roadblocks in obtaining Clarion County data.

“That’s why we came here today to see if we can build connections.”

Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan said the committee needs to start with Public Safety Director Jeff Smathers.

“Jeff can give you the directions as to what he can and can’t do at the level to release information,” Tharan said. “He works with the Clarion Hospital and EMS providers.”

Mike Krafick, another committee member, works with the first responders in our Armstrong and Indiana Counties and has also sat on the first responder committee for a while.

“I’m the CRS supervisor with the Armstrong, Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission,” Krafick explained. “I have worked with first responder partners in our three counties for several years to enhance and build upon our partnerships with EMS, fire, and police.

“For years, we’ve been providing Naloxone for them to use when they arrive at a scene of police and fire departments. We want to expand on those partnerships, take that a step further, and provide them with Naloxone to use on the scene and leave some behind for either that individual that had overdosed or a family member.”

It contains two kits of Narcan, so four total doses, two pouches with rubber gloves, and a CPR breathing shield. There are also some fentanyl test strips. Fentanyl is a particularly lethal substance that contaminates the drug supply.

“We want to get this in the hands of people that need it, and the number one goal is to save lives ultimately. But we also have and have had the floor since, I think, 2016, our warm handoff program, our partnership with the hospital, where our staff goes into the hospital to meet with patients either in the emergency department or in other units within the hospital to help get them connected with drug and alcohol treatment and other resources that they need.”

In the other two counties the Commission serves, Armstrong and Indiana County, a monthly report is sent to Krafick’s email. It’s automated and simple.

“The reports come straight from EMS charts, showing any individual in our county treated for an overdose. It does not give me names or any patient identifying information. It will report the date and time of the call, what county it was, what ambulance service, and what medical category is most often poisoning an overdose, and then what the disposition was.”

Disposition is important explains Krafick.

“Where were the patients transported to the hospital? Did the patient refuse transport? And, we know that when that patient refuses transport, the EMS agencies often aren’t reimbursed for those calls.

“What we hope to do is enhance the partnership with EMS to use some of the potential opioid settlement dollars to fund EMS to leave behind Naloxone, to be able to provide information and resources about our services, and how to access them because we have help available 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Krafick continued.

Is there any fear that people drug addicts are going to know that it’s so readily available, and they expect the same treatment more often?

“I’m a person in long-term recovery, myself an overdose survivor,” Krafick said. “And, I can tell you, as somebody who has received a dose of Narcan, you don’t want a second one if you’ve got one. It’s not pleasant at all.”

Tharan asked, “What programs do you have that prevent people from thinking about using drugs?”

Jordana Bowser and Jaclyn Dolby

“That would be our prevention,” Dolby said. “We have the coalition, but then we also have our school-based programs. We try to get into every school district at some point during the school year and talk to the kids about drugs and alcohol. We have evidence-based programs that we use. Some might be three class sessions long, and some are 10 class sessions long. It just depends on what the school is willing to have us come in and do. We do have specific programs about opioids. I feel like it starts around fifth grade, and then it can go all the way up to seniors talking about the effects of opioids.

“And, we really try to talk to them about the effects of the drugs but also about healthy coping mechanisms, ways to make good friends, healthy relationships, that sort of thing.

“The things that would try to keep them out of situations where they will feel that pressure or need to use drugs in the first place. So, we give them those coping skills in hopes that they can use those instead of turning to drugs. We’re not going to reach every single kid, and nothing is a hundred percent, but they are evidence-based. There is proof that the more prevention programs there are in the schools, those numbers do go down, and it delays the onset of drug and alcohol use and then also prevents some altogether.”

Even though about 3,000 kits were given away in the tri-county area last year, it doesn’t mean all 3,000 kits were used that year. Some were given at local events. Some went to first responders like police, fire, and EMS. There are also Naloxone boxes next to a mounted AED machine in a public place.

The boxes are stocked with Narcan because most overdoses occur in public places. It’s either in somebody’s home or a public place like a store bathroom or somewhere in public where somebody was using drugs, either in their car or inside some business or establishment.

The Commission also has several local companies and partners that they partner with to put those boxes up and make them available right away.

Even vending machines with Narcan are available. Narcan is benign on anything other than opioids. For example, first responders or family members often give somebody Narcan to eliminate opioid use as a cause, but it wouldn’t harm somebody.

Narcan doesn’t interact with other drugs like prescription drugs, and Narcan has been used since the 1960s. Narcan doesn’t have any mind or mood-altering properties at all, and the only thing it does is it works to replace opioids in the opioid receptors in the brain.

