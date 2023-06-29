BREAKING NEWS: Venango County Man Behind Bars on Rape Charges

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man is in prison on rape and related charges.

(Pictured above: Eric Beichner with his attorney, Allison Hartle, as they walked toward the Venango County Courthouse on June 27.)

(Photos by Gavin Fish)

According to court documents, 27-year-old Eric Francis Beichner, of Oil City, was arraigned on Wednesday, June 28, at 2:30 p.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish on the following charges:

Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1

Aggravated Indecent Assault – Forcible Compulsion, Felony 2

Incest, Felony 2

Indecent Assault Forcible Compulsion, Misdemeanor 1

Prior to Wednesday, June 28, the case status was listed as inactive. Eric Beichner turned himself into Venango County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, due to a bench warrant for failure to appear in a different case.

The rape case became active on Wednesday, June 28.

According to a criminal complaint filed on May 17, 2023, the victim in this case arrived at PSP Franklin Station on January 21, 2023, at approximately 11:49 a.m., to report a sexual assault.

The victim was taken to a PSP Franklin interview room where his statement was recorded. The victim was shown the cameras in the interview room, as well as a Sony digital voice recorder sitting on the table. The victim was advised the interview was going to be recorded, and he agreed to the recording, the complaint states.

At approximately 12:11 p.m., the victim and a trooper began to talk about the incident that took place. The victim told the trooper where he currently lives and that he was there to tell him about a sexual assault that took place at his home, the complaint indicates.

The victim related that the incident took place in the living room of his residence on his 21st birthday almost two years previous, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim stated to the trooper that he wasn’t quite moved into the residence yet and didn’t have a bed set up in his bedroom yet. He said he had been sleeping in a recliner in the living room. He described the residence to the trooper and stated that this was his first residence where he lived by himself.

The victim told the trooper that he had started moving into his apartment the month previous to the alleged assault. He said that he was currently on disability and that he has a social worker which is how he found and paid for the apartment. He indicated that he has a mood disorder which is affected by stress, which makes him twitch. The interview, he said, was making him stressed, the complaint notes.

The victim related to the trooper that he hadn’t spoken to Eric Beichner in almost two years. He stated that the last time Eric Beichner spoke to him, Eric threatened to kill him. He said he has had an active Protection from Abuse (PFA) on Eric since August of 2021. He stated that the threat was made soon after the alleged rape occurred, the complaint states.

The trooper asked the victim if he was “here to report that Eric raped him on his 21st birthday.” The victim stated, “Not for the first time, but yes,” according to the complaint.

The victim told the trooper that the last time he saw Eric, he had a scruffy beard and brownish blonde hair, the complaint continues.

The victim stated that because it was his 21st birthday, he and Eric walked down to the Fine Wine and Spirits store in Oil City and bought alcohol. He stated that the store is near the Oil City Police Department. He stated that they didn’t have their IDs on them at the time, so they gave money to a stranger outside to buy them what they wanted, the complaint notes.

The victim said they walked back to his apartment with the alcohol.

“He got me drunk,” the victim noted.

He stated this was the first time in his life that he drank alcohol, so he was feeling drunk, the complaint added.

The victim said that it was daytime when they got the alcohol and believed it to be late afternoon. He said he remembered drinking Pinnacle Vodka and Strawberry Daiquiris. He stated to the trooper that he didn’t know if it was his idea or Eric’s to get the alcohol, the complaint states.

The victim related to the trooper that he was feeling intoxicated on that night, so he “cannot remember every little detail about the incident,” according to the complaint.

In his best estimation, the entire sexual episode lasted approximately 10 to 15 minutes, according to the victim. He stated that Eric left the residence about 10 minutes after the assault, the complaint indicates.

The victim related that he didn’t think Eric ever said anything to him on the night of the incident. He indicated that when Eric was threatening to kill him, Eric did tell him to “keep his mouth quiet about the rape,” according to the complaint.

The victim stated that other than telling the trooper, he has only ever spoken to his therapist about some of the details.

The trooper asked the victim what made him report the incident on that day and not previously since it happened two years prior. The victim stated, “To be honest, I feel like I have been processing it. I have been struggling with suicidal thoughts, and I have finally come to the point where if I don’t say anything, it is going to get worse,” according to the complaint.

The trooper explained to the victim that he was there to help and that there is also help out there for him. The victim broke down and started to cry uncontrollably, stating, “I hate feeling like the victim,” the complaint states.

The victim told the trooper that at the moment, he was willing to testify against (Beichner), but he is “terrified to death,” according to the complaint.

The complaint notes that the victim stated that he was afraid to come to the state police that day, but that he was being truthful.

According to the complaint, the victim stated that there are cameras near his residence, and the trooper stated that he would inquire about video surveillance.

The victim also stated that the night before the incident, he was with Eric and that they went to a friend’s house in Oil City. He stated that they smoked weed that night, but he couldn’t remember the location, the complaint states.

The victim stated, “I regret every second of hanging out with him….Nothing happened the first night we hung out,” the complaint notes.

The interview ended at 12:46 p.m.

According to the complaint, multiple attempts were made to interview the accused (Eric Beichner) with negative results.

Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against Beichner in Judge Fish’s office on May 17, 2023.

Beichner was lodged in the Venango County Prison on June 28, 2023, with bail denied. The bail action reason was listed as: “Threat to victim, previous record.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12, at 8:30 a.m., with Judge Fish presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

