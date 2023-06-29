Central Clarion Wildcats Football to Hold Third Annual Youth Flag Football Camp in July

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Central Clarion Wildcats football team is holding its third annual youth flag football and skills camp in July.

The youth camp is open to all students entering grades 2 through 6 at North Clarion, Clarion, and C-L. The camp, which costs $25 per student, is being held from July 10, 11, & 13, at Clarion-Limestone’s football field.

At the camp, Clarion Wildcats players, coaches, and staff will teach the fundamentals of football including positioning, technique training, rules and regulations, and player safety. Players will compete in a flag football tournament and various other competitions. This is a non-contact camp.

For more information and to register, visit https://forms.gle/KTwE2BN4oW1dy4Yx5.

