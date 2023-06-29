 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Central Clarion Wildcats Football to Hold Third Annual Youth Flag Football Camp in July

Thursday, June 29, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

central-clarionSTRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Central Clarion Wildcats football team is holding its third annual youth flag football and skills camp in July.

The youth camp is open to all students entering grades 2 through 6 at North Clarion, Clarion, and C-L. The camp, which costs $25 per student, is being held from July 10, 11, & 13, at Clarion-Limestone’s football field.

At the camp, Clarion Wildcats players, coaches, and staff will teach the fundamentals of football including positioning, technique training, rules and regulations, and player safety. Players will compete in a flag football tournament and various other competitions. This is a non-contact camp.

For more information and to register, visit https://forms.gle/KTwE2BN4oW1dy4Yx5.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.